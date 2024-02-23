Cultura

Lo clásico marca el Burger Week en su 11va edición

Del 1 al 25 de marzo se podrán degustar las hamburguesas de la temporada más esperada. Carne angus, brisket, pan brioche, encurtidos, aliolis y el intenso queso cheddar son ingredientes protagonistas en algunas nuevas recetas

La Brisket Gangman Smash: La creación de El Chef Frustrado.
La Tía Rica: Propuesta con un kick de papel de arroz crocante de El Invernadero.
La Pitmaster: BBQ Fellas presenta 1/2 lb de carne angus 100% ahumada.
ML | Burger de Fosters.
Eliened Ortega
23 de febrero de 2024

El Burger Week, uno de los eventos gastronómicos de mayor alcance en Panamá, regresa con alrededor de 90 nuevas hamburguesas para degustar.

Del 1 al 25 de marzo los comensales podrán recorrer los restaurantes participantes, en distintos puntos del país, para probar y calificar las nuevas recetas de manera online, conforme a la organización Panamá Week.

Resaltan que este año las burgers serán ofrecidas con un acompañamiento y una bebida a escoger, entre Coca Cola (sin azúcar u original) o Cerveza Stella Artois, por precios especiales, que oscilarán entre los B/. 12.00 y B/. 16.00, al pagar con tarjetas Visa.

Expectativas

Para el experto catador de hamburguesas Albert Osyp, mejor conocido como “El Burger Lover”, lo básico marca esta 11va edición. “Parece que los chefs han vuelto a lo sencillo con smash burges, un queso y una salsa, sin embargo, los platos reflejan buen sabor. Hay muy buenas propuestas, así que será un evento muy competitivo en el que el comensal podrá disfrutar distintos sabores”.

Nos obstante, añade, hay algunas piezas “extravagantes” con ingredientes fuera de lo típico.

De acuerdo al foodie, no hay una tendencia clara, pero sí es perceptible la inclinación hacia lo caribeño y la incorporación de frutas como la piña a las hamburguesas.

Alexandra Smith, cocinera y foodie, considera que el Burger Week es “un antes y un después” en el ecosistema gastronómico local. “Me gusta que los chefs están poniéndose cada vez más creativos, al evaluar lo que no se ha hecho... Es bonito ver la comunidad que se ha creado alrededor de este week, porque, aunque es una competencia, todos conviven y la pasan bien”.

En la “Tropical West”, nuestra hamburguesa, realzamos los productos chorreranos con mermelada de saril y piña, queso mozzarella de Quesos Chela y arúgula.

Para este año tenemos una propuesta delicada, exquisita, la mejor de todas: la “The Crown”. Esta lleva cebollas caramelizadas en reducción de jarabe de maple y ron.

La propuesta que traemos este año se llama “Tikitiki Burger” y es algo tropical, pero con toques asiáticos. Esta tiene una alta calidad, deben probarla.

Nuestra hamburguesa, “la Anti Coquette”, tiene una salsa ahumada de base, carne 100% angus y un elemento disruptivo: entraña en palito estilo panameño.

Restaurantes participantes

ml | El Burger Week 2024 cuenta con los especiales de: Blue Taphouse, Burger Post Office, La Cajita By Hotel W, Mashy’s, Macchiato Café Bistró, Bodega Umami, Grill Meister, Galana Bakery And Brunch, The Crew, Nance BBQ, Atope, Pub 23, Burger Guys, Taphouse Restaurante, Kappers, Tacos La Neta, Masi by JW Marriott, Mulligan’s Golf Bar by Summit Rainforest, Mika, The Wallace, Beer and Cow, El Callejón Street Food, La Negra Teresa, Slabón, The Yard, Mercaito, TCU Cocina Urbana, Gambrinus Pub & Grill, La Nave de T’ bier Klooster, Oh My Burger!, Cielo Rooftop Bar, MUH, 4Minds, entre otros. La lista completa está disponible en https://week.pa/burger/ y en el Instagram @panamaweek.

